January 11, 2022

Thailand Has 5,397 Omicron Cases

BANGKOK, Jan 10 (TNA) – The country has logged 5,397 infections of COVID-19’s Omicron variant which formed 35% of all new infections.

Dr Sumanee Wacharasin, director for risk communications and health habit improvement at the Department of Disease Control, said the 5,397 Omicron cases accounted for 35.17% of all COVID-19 cases since November while there were 9,929 Delta cases which formed 64.71%.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

