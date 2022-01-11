Thailand Has 5,397 Omicron Cases

How to use the CKD screening strips. Photo: Chulalongkorn University.









BANGKOK, Jan 10 (TNA) – The country has logged 5,397 infections of COVID-19’s Omicron variant which formed 35% of all new infections.

Dr Sumanee Wacharasin, director for risk communications and health habit improvement at the Department of Disease Control, said the 5,397 Omicron cases accounted for 35.17% of all COVID-19 cases since November while there were 9,929 Delta cases which formed 64.71%.

