February 6, 2022

Alleged thief who stole 4,900 Euros in cash from Greek tourists arrested in Phuket

59 mins ago TN
Thai Police motorcycle

Tiger Boxer Thai Police motorbike. Photo: Highway Patrol Images / flickr.




An alleged burglar who reportedly stole 4,900 Euros in cash that was reportedly in their vehicle from a family of Greek tourists was arrested today, February 6th, according to local media reports.

The family, led by Mr. Alexandros, arrived at Karon Police Station today to express their gratitude after the officials had eventually caught the man who reportedly stole their money on January 26th.

Full article: tpnnational.com

By Nop Meechukhun
The Pattaya News

TN

