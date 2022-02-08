Mew Suppasit reappointed as Skechers Thailand brand ambassador for 2nd year









Thai rising star Mew-Suppasit Jongcheveevat , heart throb actor and singer, has been announced as Skechers Thailand brand ambassador for the second year in a roll

Miss Kaimuk Nilsatetee- General Manager of Skechers (Thailand) Limited, a leading American sportswear and lifestyle apparel brand, revealed, “We are delighted to onboard Mew-Suppasit as Skechers Thailand Brand Ambassador for the second year in a row. With his brand persona and diverse lifestyle perfectly matches our ethos. He brings the brand connect with our core target group To further cement and promote the Skechers’ image, we have new campaign lined up for Khun Mew which will be launched shortly, and which will be just as distinctive as previous campaigns.”

Mew-Suppasit Jongcheveevat, Brand Ambassador for Skechers Thailand expressed his feelings about extending his Skechers Thailand Brand Ambassador contract for a 2nd year: “Working with Skechers Thailand over the last year has greatly impressed me, as it is already one of my favorite brands. Their product is innovative and comfortable to wear, and you can Mix and Match it in your daily life, whatever your lifestyle. I’ve had a lot of fun going out dressed up in Skechers, and I’d like to thank Skechers for giving me this opportunity. Everyone should follow what I’m doing with Skechers, as we have new projects in the works to surprise everybody.”

Skechers has previously collaborated with Mew-Suppasit Jongcheveevat to create the exclusive collection, “Mew Collection: The Moon is Beautiful”, which has been very popular with the Thais and all around Asia. This project has resulted to a new collection, “Mew Collection: Every day is a Good Day”. Mew-Suppasit is deeply involved in the creation of every collection by originating the concept, producing the design, and selecting the color palette. Products range from hats and hoodies to jackets, pants and crossbody bags. The collections have a unisex theme for both men and women. Coming soon in 2022, a new collaboration between Skechers and Mew-Suppasit will be released to the public.

By SKECHERS Thailand

