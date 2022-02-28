February 28, 2022

Late Tangmo’s Mother Believes Daughter Was Attacked

39 mins ago TN
Bangkok in the morning and the Chao Phraya River

Bangkok in the morning from the Chao Phraya River. Photo: Markpeak.




NONTHABURI, Feb 28 (TNA) – The mother of late actress Nida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong handed a chat record of a person aboard a speedboat to police to support her assumption that her daughter was harmed physically and mentally before death.

Panida Siriyutthayothin said she gave to police a record of a man’s messages sent to his friend who then forwarded them to her. The messages were aimed to air concern and were important evidence to prove that her daughter was hurt physically and mentally, she said.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

favicon tn b

TN

