February 28, 2022

Fishermen to rally at Map Ta Phut on Monday seeking compensation over oil spills

Thai fishing boat

Small-scale fishermen in Thailand’s eastern province of Rayong are to rally at the Map Ta Phut industrial estate today (Monday), to demand compensation from Star Petroleum Refining (SPRC), which is being blamed for oil spills in the seas off the province on January 25th and February 10th.

The low income fishermen have been heading towards the industrial estate, where SPRC’s refining facility is located, both by land and in small fishing vessels.

By Thai PBS World

