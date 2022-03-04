Thai court won’t let student activist on lèse majesté charge study in Germany
The Bangkok South Criminal Court has rejected an application from a Thai student, currently facing a lèse majesté charge, seeking to be allowed to pursue her post-graduate studies in Germany under a scholarship program.
According to Krisadang Nutcharat, a lawyer at Thai Lawyers for Human Rights (TLHR), the decision is the second against Ravisara Eksgool, aka “Dear”, a graduate student of the Faculty of Arts at Chulalongkorn University. She has been awarded a scholarship by the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD), under the Helmut Schmidt program for postgraduate courses, to undertake Master of Management in Non-Profit Organizations, at the University of Applied Sciences and a preparatory language course in Germany from April 4th, 2022 until August 31st, 2024.
By Thai PBS World