March 4, 2022

Thai court won’t let student activist on lèse majesté charge study in Germany

7 mins ago TN
Berlin Tegel Airport

Berlin Tegel Airport. Photo: Hans Knips.




The Bangkok South Criminal Court has rejected an application from a Thai student, currently facing a lèse majesté charge, seeking to be allowed to pursue her post-graduate studies in Germany under a scholarship program.

According to Krisadang Nutcharat, a lawyer at Thai Lawyers for Human Rights (TLHR), the decision is the second against Ravisara Eksgool, aka “Dear”, a graduate student of the Faculty of Arts at Chulalongkorn University. She has been awarded a scholarship by the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD), under the Helmut Schmidt program for postgraduate courses, to undertake Master of Management in Non-Profit Organizations, at the University of Applied Sciences and a preparatory language course in Germany from April 4th, 2022 until August 31st, 2024.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Staff monitoring passengers' body temperature on board of the plane in Boryspil International Airport, Kiev, Ukraine, during 2019–20 coronavirus outbreak

Thai embassy helping Thais, Filipinos leave Ukraine

3 mins ago TN
Royal Thai Police Toyota Fortuner SUV

‘Bo TK’ Speaks after Answering Police on Tangmo’s Death

12 mins ago TN
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at the Government House

Prayut Stresses Cooperation At UNEP@50

15 mins ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Staff monitoring passengers' body temperature on board of the plane in Boryspil International Airport, Kiev, Ukraine, during 2019–20 coronavirus outbreak

Thai embassy helping Thais, Filipinos leave Ukraine

3 mins ago TN
Berlin Tegel Airport

Thai court won’t let student activist on lèse majesté charge study in Germany

7 mins ago TN
Royal Thai Police Toyota Fortuner SUV

‘Bo TK’ Speaks after Answering Police on Tangmo’s Death

12 mins ago TN
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at the Government House

Prayut Stresses Cooperation At UNEP@50

15 mins ago TN
Chinese tourists feeding crocodiles at Illegal crocodile farm in Pattaya

‘Zero-dollar’ tour firms acquitted

20 mins ago TN