Thai court won’t let student activist on lèse majesté charge study in Germany









The Bangkok South Criminal Court has rejected an application from a Thai student, currently facing a lèse majesté charge, seeking to be allowed to pursue her post-graduate studies in Germany under a scholarship program.

According to Krisadang Nutcharat, a lawyer at Thai Lawyers for Human Rights (TLHR), the decision is the second against Ravisara Eksgool, aka “Dear”, a graduate student of the Faculty of Arts at Chulalongkorn University. She has been awarded a scholarship by the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD), under the Helmut Schmidt program for postgraduate courses, to undertake Master of Management in Non-Profit Organizations, at the University of Applied Sciences and a preparatory language course in Germany from April 4th, 2022 until August 31st, 2024.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





