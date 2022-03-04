Thai embassy helping Thais, Filipinos leave Ukraine

Staff monitoring passengers' body temperature on board of the plane in Boryspil International Airport, Kiev, Ukraine, during the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Vasyatka. CC BY-SA 4.0.









The Thai embassy in Warsaw has evacuated both Thais and Filipinos from Ukraine, with more Thais due to arrive home on Saturday morning.

Only one Thai who wants to leave is unable to. That person is stranded in the city of Severodonetsk, which is near the eastern border in a pro-Russian separatist zone not controlled by the Ukraine government.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





