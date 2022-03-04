March 4, 2022

Thai embassy helping Thais, Filipinos leave Ukraine

Staff monitoring passengers' body temperature on board of the plane in Boryspil International Airport, Kiev, Ukraine, during 2019–20 coronavirus outbreak

Staff monitoring passengers' body temperature on board of the plane in Boryspil International Airport, Kiev, Ukraine, during the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Vasyatka. CC BY-SA 4.0.




The Thai embassy in Warsaw has evacuated both Thais and Filipinos from Ukraine, with more Thais due to arrive home on Saturday morning.

Only one Thai who wants to leave is unable to. That person is stranded in the city of Severodonetsk, which is near the eastern border in a pro-Russian separatist zone not controlled by the Ukraine government.

