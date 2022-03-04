Thai embassy helping Thais, Filipinos leave Ukraine
The Thai embassy in Warsaw has evacuated both Thais and Filipinos from Ukraine, with more Thais due to arrive home on Saturday morning.
Only one Thai who wants to leave is unable to. That person is stranded in the city of Severodonetsk, which is near the eastern border in a pro-Russian separatist zone not controlled by the Ukraine government.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
