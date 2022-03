Police hauled four Myanmar nationals from a sedan they stopped on a street in Samut Prakan and seized 100 bars of heroin found in the car on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, in Nakhon Ratchasima, three Thai men were caught with 270 kilogrammes of marijuana.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

