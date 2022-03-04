Thai man sentenced to two years for pasting sticker on king’s portrait
Thailand’s Criminal Court sentenced a Facebook page administrator to two years in prison today (Friday), after finding him guilty of committing an act of lèse majesté, an offence in the Kingdom, by pasting a sticker on the portrait of His Majesty the King in front of the Supreme Court on the night of September 19th, 2020.
The court ruled that the pasting of the sticker, bearing the logo of the political satire page named “GuKult”, on the King’s portrait by the website’s administrator, Narin Kulpongsathron, may subject the monarchy to contempt or hatred with an intention to destroy the institution.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
