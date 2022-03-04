Thai man sentenced to two years for pasting sticker on king’s portrait









Thailand’s Criminal Court sentenced a Facebook page administrator to two years in prison today (Friday), after finding him guilty of committing an act of lèse majesté, an offence in the Kingdom, by pasting a sticker on the portrait of His Majesty the King in front of the Supreme Court on the night of September 19th, 2020.

The court ruled that the pasting of the sticker, bearing the logo of the political satire page named “GuKult”, on the King’s portrait by the website’s administrator, Narin Kulpongsathron, may subject the monarchy to contempt or hatred with an intention to destroy the institution.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





