March 4, 2022

Thai man sentenced to two years for pasting sticker on king’s portrait

1 min ago TN
Supreme Court of Thailand

Main entrance of the Supreme Court of Thailand. Photo: Wattana Songpetchmongkol.




Thailand’s Criminal Court sentenced a Facebook page administrator to two years in prison today (Friday), after finding him guilty of committing an act of lèse majesté, an offence in the Kingdom, by pasting a sticker on the portrait of His Majesty the King in front of the Supreme Court on the night of September 19th, 2020.

The court ruled that the pasting of the sticker, bearing the logo of the political satire page named “GuKult”, on the King’s portrait by the website’s administrator, Narin Kulpongsathron, may subject the monarchy to contempt or hatred with an intention to destroy the institution.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

