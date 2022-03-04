March 4, 2022

Prayut Stresses Cooperation At UNEP@50

20 mins ago TN
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at the Government House

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at the Government House. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Prime Minister stressed the importance of cooperation and promoted the Bio-Circular-Green Economic Model (BCG) in his statement at the Special Session to Commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the Creation of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP@50).

According to government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, Prime Minister and Defense Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha gave a pre-recorded speech at the UNEP@50 special session. The session takes place on March 3-4, 2022 under the theme: “Strengthening UNEP for the implementation of the environmental dimension of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development”.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Staff monitoring passengers' body temperature on board of the plane in Boryspil International Airport, Kiev, Ukraine, during 2019–20 coronavirus outbreak

Thai embassy helping Thais, Filipinos leave Ukraine

8 mins ago TN
Berlin Tegel Airport

Thai court won’t let student activist on lèse majesté charge study in Germany

12 mins ago TN
Royal Thai Police Toyota Fortuner SUV

‘Bo TK’ Speaks after Answering Police on Tangmo’s Death

17 mins ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Staff monitoring passengers' body temperature on board of the plane in Boryspil International Airport, Kiev, Ukraine, during 2019–20 coronavirus outbreak

Thai embassy helping Thais, Filipinos leave Ukraine

8 mins ago TN
Berlin Tegel Airport

Thai court won’t let student activist on lèse majesté charge study in Germany

12 mins ago TN
Royal Thai Police Toyota Fortuner SUV

‘Bo TK’ Speaks after Answering Police on Tangmo’s Death

17 mins ago TN
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at the Government House

Prayut Stresses Cooperation At UNEP@50

20 mins ago TN
Chinese tourists feeding crocodiles at Illegal crocodile farm in Pattaya

‘Zero-dollar’ tour firms acquitted

25 mins ago TN