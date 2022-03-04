Prayut Stresses Cooperation At UNEP@50
BANGKOK (NNT) – The Prime Minister stressed the importance of cooperation and promoted the Bio-Circular-Green Economic Model (BCG) in his statement at the Special Session to Commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the Creation of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP@50).
According to government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, Prime Minister and Defense Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha gave a pre-recorded speech at the UNEP@50 special session. The session takes place on March 3-4, 2022 under the theme: “Strengthening UNEP for the implementation of the environmental dimension of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development”.
Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand