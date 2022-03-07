March 7, 2022

Monk rescued in Kanchanaburi after 50m fall in cave

34 mins ago TN
Injured man hauled in to the ambulance

Injured man hauled in to the ambulance by Thai rescue workers. Photo: Takeaway.




KANCHANABURI: An injured monk was rescued from a mountain cave in Bo Phloy district after he fell about 50 metres to the floor when a rope ladder broke as he was entering it to meditate.

Phra Thada, 29, from a temple in Bangkok’s Khlong San district, had travelled from a temple in Bangkok to meditate in the cave, on Khao Kluk Klee mountain in tambon Nong Ree.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Piyarat Chongcharoen
BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Nakhon Nayok City

One of 3 suspects in Nakhon Nayok TAO murders caught

2 weeks ago TN
Pickup truck in Thailand

One killed, 17 hurt in pickup truck crash in Chai Nat

2 weeks ago TN
River Kwai Jungle Rafts in Kanchanaburi

Giant demolition order posted at B20m resort in Kanchanaburi

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Rawai Beach in Phuket

Police against bail in Jimi Sandhu case

6 mins ago TN
Thai food stall

Pattaya city to allow food cart vendors near Tukcom and Wat Chai to stay open to 1:00 AM

11 mins ago TN
Ship vessel on the Chao Phraya river in Bangkok.

Death of Thai actress Tangmo ‘an accident’

21 mins ago TN
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha during a visit to a school

Slumping birth rate poses urgent policy challenges for Thai government

28 mins ago TN
Injured man hauled in to the ambulance

Monk rescued in Kanchanaburi after 50m fall in cave

34 mins ago TN