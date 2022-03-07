Monk rescued in Kanchanaburi after 50m fall in cave

Injured man hauled in to the ambulance by Thai rescue workers. Photo: Takeaway.









KANCHANABURI: An injured monk was rescued from a mountain cave in Bo Phloy district after he fell about 50 metres to the floor when a rope ladder broke as he was entering it to meditate.

Phra Thada, 29, from a temple in Bangkok’s Khlong San district, had travelled from a temple in Bangkok to meditate in the cave, on Khao Kluk Klee mountain in tambon Nong Ree.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Piyarat Chongcharoen

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





