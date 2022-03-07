Monk rescued in Kanchanaburi after 50m fall in cave
KANCHANABURI: An injured monk was rescued from a mountain cave in Bo Phloy district after he fell about 50 metres to the floor when a rope ladder broke as he was entering it to meditate.
Phra Thada, 29, from a temple in Bangkok’s Khlong San district, had travelled from a temple in Bangkok to meditate in the cave, on Khao Kluk Klee mountain in tambon Nong Ree.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Piyarat Chongcharoen
BANGKOK POST
