Slumping birth rate poses urgent policy challenges for Thai government
Thailand’s sliding birth rate, which hit a record low last year, is ringing alarm bells in the corridors of government. The long-term socioeconomic consequences of this phenomenon are being fully grasped at various levels, prompting the government to seek urgent measures to boost the birth rate.
Many state agencies are looking for new incentives to encourage singles to marry and for couples to have children.
By Thai PBS World
