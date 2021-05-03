May 3, 2021

Focus turns to slums in Bangkok as breeding grounds for COVID-19

Phra Sumen Fort in Bangkok

Squalid living quarters near Phra Sumen Fort in Bangkok. Photo: shankar s.


Crowded communities and slums in Bangkok have become a breeding ground for COVID-19, with six slums in six districts each having recorded more than 300 infections, according to the CCSA.

CCSA assistant spokesperson Dr. Apisamai Srirangsan said today (Monday) that health officials will focus on active screening in such places and make space in hospitals to accommodate COVID-19 patients.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World


