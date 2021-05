NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A district chief filed a police complaint on Monday accusing a Ugandan man and his Thai wife, both infected with Covid-19, of concealing details of their movements from health officials.

The complaint was filed with Soeng Sang police by local kamnan Sanit Srithawee, on behalf of the director of Soeng Sang Hospital.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert

BANGKOK POST