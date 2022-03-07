Bedridden man who had been hit by a rubber bullet fired by Thai police dies









An elderly Thai man, who was hit in the head by a rubber bullet during an anti-government protest in Bangkok’s Din Daeng area on the night of August 15th last year, died in his Din Daeng apartment yesterday (Saturday).

According to the Centre of Thai Lawyers for Human Rights (TLHR), 64-year old Mana Hongthong was hit by a rubber bullet, believed to have been fired by crowd control police, as he was walking back to his apartment on Maitri Road while protesters from the hard-core Talugas group were battling with the police.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





