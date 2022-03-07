March 7, 2022

Bedridden man who had been hit by a rubber bullet fired by Thai police dies

Billboard in Din Daeng, Bangkok

Billboard in Din Daeng, Bangkok. Photo: trungydang.




An elderly Thai man, who was hit in the head by a rubber bullet during an anti-government protest in Bangkok’s Din Daeng area on the night of August 15th last year, died in his Din Daeng apartment yesterday (Saturday).

According to the Centre of Thai Lawyers for Human Rights (TLHR), 64-year old Mana Hongthong was hit by a rubber bullet, believed to have been fired by crowd control police, as he was walking back to his apartment on Maitri Road while protesters from the hard-core Talugas group were battling with the police.

By Thai PBS World

