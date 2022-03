SAMUT PRAKAN: Police are trying to identify the two attackers who opened fire at a house in Muang district, wounding four people, late on Friday night.

The attack occurred at the Piti Villa housing estate in tambon Phraeksa around 10pm, said Pol Lt Col Patcharathorn Noppathansawat, investigation chief at Muang station.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts