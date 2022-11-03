Police Link Call Scams with Jinling Pub
BANGKOK, Nov 3 (TNA) – Police have found connection between a call scam gang and the raided Jinling entertainment venue in Bangkok’s Yannawa district.
Police searched three residential places in Prawet and Sukhumvit areas. They arrested 10 Chinese suspects and impounded about 10 luxury cars, 42 million baht in cash and luxury bags worth about 300 million baht.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA
