Bangkok police raid illegal nightclub for Chinese, seize luxury cars









A total of 104 customers, 99 of them Chinese nationals, tested positive for drugs during a police raid on three adjacent buildings illegally operating as a nightclub in Bangkok’s Yannawa area in the early hours of Wednesday.

Thirty-four luxury cars found in the buildings’ grounds were impounded, including a Rolls Royce. The nightclub was said to be operated by a Chinese national.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





