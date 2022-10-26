October 27, 2022

Bangkok police raid illegal nightclub for Chinese, seize luxury cars

1 day ago TN
Bangkok road at night

Busy Bangkok road at night.




A total of 104 customers, 99 of them Chinese nationals, tested positive for drugs during a police raid on three adjacent buildings illegally operating as a nightclub in Bangkok’s Yannawa area in the early hours of Wednesday.

Thirty-four luxury cars found in the buildings’ grounds were impounded, including a Rolls Royce. The nightclub was said to be operated by a Chinese national.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST



