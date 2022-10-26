October 26, 2022

Many Foreigners Arrested with Drugs at Luxury Karaoke Shop in Bangkok

2 hours ago TN
View from the Sathorn Unique Tower, Bangkok

City skyline from the Sathorn Unique Tower in Bangkok. Photo: Alexander Blecher, blecher.info.




BANGKOK, Oct 26 (TNA) – About 100 policemen raided a building in Charoen Rat area of Sathorn district and found a lot of foreigners and narcotics.

Detective, metropolitan, immigration and forensic police searched the building where there were about 20 karaoke rooms and a storage room that kept several hundred packs of ketamine and “happy water” drugs.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Faculty of Medicine Ramathibodi Hospital at Mahidol University, Bangkok

20th International Congress for Tropical Medicine and Malaria takes place in Bangkok

1 day ago TN
Bang Sue Grand Station in Chatuchak, Bangkok

Bang Sue Grand Station touted as 5G Smart Station

2 days ago TN
Phra Khanong BTS Skytrain Station in Bangkok

Bangkok policeman shot outside station by fourth wife

4 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

View from the Sathorn Unique Tower, Bangkok

Many Foreigners Arrested with Drugs at Luxury Karaoke Shop in Bangkok

2 hours ago TN
Sunlong SLK6126 bus in Pattaya, Chonburi

Chonburi Football Club’s goalkeeper apologizes for fatal drunk driving accident

2 hours ago TN
Patong Beach in Phuket

Body of missing Russian woman in Phuket found

2 hours ago TN
Busy street in Pattaya at night

Pattaya entertainment venue operators deny paying bribes to police

1 day ago TN
Immigration control, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Thailand now monitoring all arrivals from Africa to prevent spread of Ebola

1 day ago TN