Many Foreigners Arrested with Drugs at Luxury Karaoke Shop in Bangkok
BANGKOK, Oct 26 (TNA) – About 100 policemen raided a building in Charoen Rat area of Sathorn district and found a lot of foreigners and narcotics.
Detective, metropolitan, immigration and forensic police searched the building where there were about 20 karaoke rooms and a storage room that kept several hundred packs of ketamine and “happy water” drugs.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA
