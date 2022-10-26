October 26, 2022

Chonburi Football Club’s goalkeeper apologizes for fatal drunk driving accident

2 hours ago TN
Sunlong SLK6126 bus in Pattaya, Chonburi

Sunlong SLK6126 bus in Pattaya, Chonburi. Photo: Ilya Plekhanov.




A famous goalkeeper from the Chonburi Football Club has apologized for the fatal car accident that killed a 62-year-old female jogger and severely injured another this morning, pledging he will quit drinking for the rest of his life.

Pol. Col. Eknithat Waenpradab from the Mueang police station interrogated Mr. Worawut “Bank” Sukuna, the 23-year-old goalkeeper of Chonburi FC who fatally crashed his sedan into two joggers while drunk early this morning.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Busy street in Pattaya at night

Pattaya entertainment venue operators deny paying bribes to police

1 day ago TN
Isuzu D-Max belonging to the Aranyaprathet Provincial Police, Sa Kaeo

Thai Police hunt for alleged real owner of raided Club One Pattaya, eye 5-year closure

2 days ago TN
Street in Pattaya, Thailand

Famous entertainment venue in Banglamung raided on Sunday morning, hundreds of tourists flee

3 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

View from the Sathorn Unique Tower, Bangkok

Many Foreigners Arrested with Drugs at Luxury Karaoke Shop in Bangkok

2 hours ago TN
Sunlong SLK6126 bus in Pattaya, Chonburi

Chonburi Football Club’s goalkeeper apologizes for fatal drunk driving accident

2 hours ago TN
Patong Beach in Phuket

Body of missing Russian woman in Phuket found

2 hours ago TN
Busy street in Pattaya at night

Pattaya entertainment venue operators deny paying bribes to police

1 day ago TN
Immigration control, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Thailand now monitoring all arrivals from Africa to prevent spread of Ebola

1 day ago TN