Chonburi Football Club’s goalkeeper apologizes for fatal drunk driving accident









A famous goalkeeper from the Chonburi Football Club has apologized for the fatal car accident that killed a 62-year-old female jogger and severely injured another this morning, pledging he will quit drinking for the rest of his life.

Pol. Col. Eknithat Waenpradab from the Mueang police station interrogated Mr. Worawut “Bank” Sukuna, the 23-year-old goalkeeper of Chonburi FC who fatally crashed his sedan into two joggers while drunk early this morning.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

