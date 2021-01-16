65 Thais and foreigners caught in Bangkok pub raid





Sixty-five Thais and foreign nationals were arrested early Saturday at a pub off Sukhumvit Road in Bangkok for violating the emergency decree and a City Hall closure order to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Immigration police and officers from the Lumpini police station raided the Taj Café on Sukhumvit Soi 3 in Watthana district at 1.10am on Saturday following a complaint that it was open in violation of a Bangkok Metropolitan Administration order enacted to contain Covid-19. The complaint said that baraku smoking took place on the premises and that illegal migrants were working there.

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

