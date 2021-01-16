One death and 230 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Saturday





Another COVID-19 patient has died as 230 new infections are recorded today in Thailand.

CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin said that the victim, the country’s 70th so far, was a 67-year old Bangkok resident who had visited entertainment venues on December 21 stand 23rd.

Of the 230 new cases, 209 were locally-acquired, including 126 found during pro-active screening, 83 among those under observation and 21 imported cases in state quarantine.

