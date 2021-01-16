Phuket international school dodges charges for illegally hiring British teachers





PHUKET: An international school in Rawai will not face any charges for illegally hiring two British teachers arrested at the school for working without a work permit, Chalong Police have confirmed.

“The case of the two foreign teachers working illegally has already been submitted to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, two weeks ago,” Chalong Police Chief Col Sarawut Chuprasit told The Phuket News.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

