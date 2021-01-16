January 16, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Si Racha informs people who visited certain places in relation to COVID -19 cases

1 min read
10 hours ago TN
Sri Racha city skyline

Sriracha city skyline. Photo: Aorauu. CC BY-SA 4.0.


The Chonburi Public Heath Office this afternoon (January 16th) has released an updated timeline to inform people who went to places last month and this month to notify health authorities and monitor your health.

If anyone has problems with respiratory symptoms and/or a fever within 14 days from when they had visited SHE Japanese Snack, T.S. Massage & Spa, Bang Phra railway market, J- Town Service Apartment or Siam Commercial Bank Si Racha branch on Surasak Road 1 on January 11th from 9:00 A.M. to 9:50 A.M., they must go to a hospital, according to the Chonburi Public Health Office.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By GoongNang(GN)
The Pattaya News

Si Racha informs people who visited certain places in relation to COVID -19 cases 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

49 new COVID -19 cases in Chonburi, most in Si Racha associated with bar cluster

6 days ago TN
1 min read

21 Thais, foreigners held in Pattaya gambling raid

1 week ago TN
1 min read

Koh Lan island off Pattaya under full lockdown

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

335 more COVID-19 cases recorded on Saturday in Samut Sakhon

6 mins ago TN
1 min read

Four injured by explosion in confrontation between police and protesters in Bangkok

12 mins ago TN
1 min read

WhatsApp delays privacy policy update as fleeing users voice concerns over Facebook data-sharing with NO opt-out

7 hours ago TN
1 min read

British Man is Desperately Trying to Recover Binned Hard Drive With $280 Mln in Bitcoin

7 hours ago TN