Si Racha informs people who visited certain places in relation to COVID -19 cases
The Chonburi Public Heath Office this afternoon (January 16th) has released an updated timeline to inform people who went to places last month and this month to notify health authorities and monitor your health.
If anyone has problems with respiratory symptoms and/or a fever within 14 days from when they had visited SHE Japanese Snack, T.S. Massage & Spa, Bang Phra railway market, J- Town Service Apartment or Siam Commercial Bank Si Racha branch on Surasak Road 1 on January 11th from 9:00 A.M. to 9:50 A.M., they must go to a hospital, according to the Chonburi Public Health Office.
