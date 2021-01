NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Jan 15 (TNA) – A wild elephant stomped to death a man, 80, while he was sleeping in his tent at the Khao Yai National Park.

The incident happened on the Pha Kluai Mai camping ground. The dead man was identified as Prayote Jitboon, a native of Muang district in Samut Prakan province.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

