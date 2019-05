The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has demolished a market built to occupy the middle of a road in Din Daeng district following 38 years of disputes.

Din Daeng district office director Panchapat Lakdee said district officials demolished the market to increase space for motorists in the middle of Soi Pracha Songkroah 38 off Pracha Songkroah Road.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts