PHATTHALUNG: The owner of a pig farm and his two young daughters in Tamot district were killed by toxic gas from a waste-treatment pond after he tried to rescue them on Wednesday night.

The deaths of the three family members occurred at the farm in tambon Khong Yai at around 9pm, said police.

