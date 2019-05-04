4 Daesh-linked suspects arrested in southern Turkey

4 Daesh-linked suspects arrested in southern Turkey1 min read
Four people were arrested in the southern Turkish province of Adana over their suspected links to Daesh terror group, security sources said on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.
The arrests came after police squads raided suspected locations thought to be used by Daesh terrorists as part of an anti-terror operation, according to sources who asked not to be named, due to restrictions on speaking to the media.
Middle East Monitor