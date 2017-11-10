Police in Turkey Arrest Dozens of Daesh Suspects

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Istanbul police arrested at least 82 foreigners Friday that are suspected of having links to the Daesh (also known as ISIL or ISIS) terrorist organization.

During a counter-terrorism operation targeted at Daesh suspects, the police conducted simultaneous raids in Bagcilar, Beykoz, Fatih, Kucukcekmece, Pendik, Sancaktepe, and Sisli districts of Istanbul, Anadolu Agency reported.

Those arrested were foreigners reportedly planning to cross into Syria to fight for Daesh. They will be sent to the court, Istanbul Police Department said.

Over 300 people have lost their lives in Daesh brutal attacks in Turkey that includes suicide bombs, rocket and gun attacks.

