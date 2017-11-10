Couple caught, 500,000 speed pills hidden in barn

A couple believed to be major drug traffickers in the lower North were arrested after more than 500,000 methamphetamine pills were found hidden in a rice barn at their house in Phrom Phiram district.

Jeerawat Singtor, 33, and his wife Khanuengnit Noppakhun, 24, were apprehended and 530,149 speed pills and a pickup truck seized during a raid on their house in Phrom Phiram district on Thursday, Pol Maj Gen Panu Buranasiri, chief investigator of Provincial Police Region 6, told a media briefing on Friday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHINNAWAT SINGHA

BANGKOK POST