10 killed in latest Daesh attack in Egypt

Eight civilians and two soldiers were killed in Egypt by militants from a Daesh affiliate group after a convoy of cement trucks from an army factory in the central Sinai Peninsula was ambushed.

According to security officials, Lieutenant Colonel Ibrahim Hussein Mohammed was killed in the attack near the town of Nakhl last night after militants from the group formerly known as Ansar Beit Al-Maqdis stole weapons and burnt seven trucks.

The Sinai Peninsula has become a common place for attacks on security personnel after groups affiliated with Daesh have used the area to plan and carry out attacks.

The military insurgency has enabled a number of attacks on civilians 2013 military after democratically-elected President Mohammed Morsi was overthrown in a military coup lead by current President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

According to Al-Sisi, Daesh militants are coming into Egypt via Libya after the group’s defeat in their strongholds of Syria and Iraq. An increase in attacks has been noted recently in the country’s Western Desert region which borders volatile Libya.

Middle East Monitor