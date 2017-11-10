Friday, November 10, 2017
‘So Scary’: Papua New Guinean Officials Start Destroying Manus Island Shelters

Natives in a boat in Papua New Guinea
A day before the deadline for forcible removal, Papua New Guinean officials have begun dismantling makeshift shelters at Manus Island detention center. Footage from inside the camps depict “appalling conditions.”

Papua New Guinean officials started destroying makeshift shelters at Manus Island detention center, built by the remaining 600 refugees and asylum seekers who refuse to relocate, a day before the slated deadline for forcible removal set by Prime Minister Peter O’Neill.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

