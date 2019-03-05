5 police charged in murder of Saudi businessman acquitted





Thailand’s Supreme Court today acquitted five police officers, including a police general, charged with the abduction and murder of a Saudi businessman who was reportedly on an assignment to investigate the alleged theft by a Thai gardener of a 50-carat blue diamond from the Saudi royal family thirty years ago.

Upholding the acquittal by two lower courts, the Supreme Court ruled that there was insufficient evidence to prove that the defendants were involved in disappearance of Mr. Mohammad al-Ruwaili.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

