Thu. May 30th, 2019

China to Drop Microsoft Windows, Citing Security Concerns Amid US Huawei Crackdown

Laptop using Windos 10 OS

A laptop using Microsoft's Windows 10 operating system. Photo: Kleineganz / Pixabay.


Earlier, Microsoft halted the sale of top-of-the-line Huawei MateBook X Pro laptops made by the Chinese tech giant in its online store, bowing to Washington’s decision to ban the company from US soil.

As the trade war between the US and China continues, Beijing plans to ditch Microsoft’s Windows OS, currently used by the county’s military, and replace it with a home-made analogue, Forbes reported. China reportedly fears that the US might use Windows’ vulnerabilities to hack into its military network.

The People’s Liberation Army’s Internet Security Information Leadership Group (ISILG) will reportedly take on the task of creating a replacement for the Microsoft OS and UNIX system, also used by the Chinese military.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

