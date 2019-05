A man has died after riding his motorcycle into an electricity pole at high speed in San Sai yesterday, May 29.

The accident occurred on the Middle Ring Road (3029) in Moo 2 San Phranet at around 7:30 p.m.

Chiang Mai One

