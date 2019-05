BANGKOK, May 30 (TNA) – More than 10 luxury cars worth around 200 million baht have been seized in Thailand in the past six months.

The Crime Suppression Division (CSD) of the Royal Thai Police has launched investigation after receiving complaints from buyers of forged registration and other documents of those luxury cars such as Lamborghini, Ferrari and Bentley.

Full story: tna.mcot.net



TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts