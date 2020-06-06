Thailand records two new coronavirus cases on Saturday





Two additional COVID-19 infections were recorded in Thailand today, bringing the total, since the outbreak began, to 3,104 cases.

CCSA assistant spokesperson Dr. Panprapha Yongtrakul told a news briefing that both new cases were Thais returning from abroad. One is a 22-year old student, arriving from Russia, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, after entering state quarantine in Chon Buri on June 1st. The other is a 39-year old worker, arriving from Kuwait, who was found to be infected on Thursday at quarantine facility in Bangkok, after an initial test was negative.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



