Sat. Jun 6th, 2020

Thailand records two new coronavirus cases on Saturday

The price for coronavirus prevention increased absurdly in Thailand, this image indicates the price tolls of surgical mask at THB70 per piece, almost 60 times higher than before the pandemic, and so do the hand sanitisers.

The price for coronavirus prevention increased absurdly in Thailand, this image indicates the price tolls of surgical mask at THB70 per piece, almost 60 times higher than before the pandemic, and so do the hand sanitisers. Photo: Chainwit. CC BY-SA 4.0.


Two additional COVID-19 infections were recorded in Thailand today, bringing the total, since the outbreak began, to 3,104 cases.

CCSA assistant spokesperson Dr. Panprapha Yongtrakul told a news briefing that both new cases were Thais returning from abroad. One is a 22-year old student, arriving from Russia, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, after entering state quarantine in Chon Buri on June 1st. The other is a 39-year old worker, arriving from Kuwait, who was found to be infected on Thursday at quarantine facility in Bangkok, after an initial test was negative.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

