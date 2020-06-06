COVID-19: Emirates airline lays off trainee pilots, cabin crew





Emirates airline said today it had made some staff redundant due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, with two company sources saying trainee pilots and cabin crew had been affected, Reuters report.

“We reviewed all possible scenarios in order to sustain our business operations, but have come to the conclusion that we unfortunately have to say goodbye to a few of the wonderful people that worked with us,” a spokeswoman said.

The company is doing everything possible to protect the workforce wherever we can, she added.

Full story: middleeastmonitor.com

Middle East Monitor

