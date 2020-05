BANGKOK, May 27 (TNA) — The Central Bankruptcy Court agreed to consider a rehabilitation bankruptcy request from Thai Airways International (THAI), consequently resulting in the automatic stay.

The court set the first hearing of the case at 9am on Aug 17. It ordered its acceptance of the petition be announced via printed and online media.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

