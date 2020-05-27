Wed. May 27th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Man arrested in Phuket for B1.8mn Bangkok romance scam

Helmet for traffic police in Thailand

Helmet for traffic police in Thailand. Image: Xiengyod.


HUKET: Patong Police have arrested a man wanted in Bangkok for swindling a woman and her mother out of B1.8 million.

Patong Police Chief Col Aganit Danpitaksat announced yesterday that his officers had received a request from the investigation division under Metropolitan Police Division 4 in Bangkok to arrest Narathip Sukprasert, 23, originally from Lop Buri province.

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

