Man arrested in Phuket for B1.8mn Bangkok romance scam

Man arrested in Phuket for B1.8mn Bangkok romance scam1 min read
HUKET: Patong Police have arrested a man wanted in Bangkok for swindling a woman and her mother out of B1.8 million.
Patong Police Chief Col Aganit Danpitaksat announced yesterday that his officers had received a request from the investigation division under Metropolitan Police Division 4 in Bangkok to arrest Narathip Sukprasert, 23, originally from Lop Buri province.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News