Man arrested in Phuket for B1.8mn Bangkok romance scam





HUKET: Patong Police have arrested a man wanted in Bangkok for swindling a woman and her mother out of B1.8 million.

Patong Police Chief Col Aganit Danpitaksat announced yesterday that his officers had received a request from the investigation division under Metropolitan Police Division 4 in Bangkok to arrest Narathip Sukprasert, 23, originally from Lop Buri province.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

