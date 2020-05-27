Phuket prepares Phase 3 Coronavirus restrictions easing





PHUKET (NNT) – More businesses are now allowed to open as part of the easing of Phase 2 restrictions, while certain businesses such as spa and massage parlours are expected to reopen on a later date in Phase 3. Phuket, a tourism island that’s home to many spas and massage parlours, is now preparing for the day when these businesses can resume.

Phuket province, along with Phuket Rajabhat University, Phuket Provincial Public Health Office, and Phuket Spa Association have held a workshop for spas and massage parlours on disease control measures, that these businesses must adopt once allowed to reopen.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

