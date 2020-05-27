Wed. May 27th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Thailand’s new Coronavirus infections today surge to 9

1 min read
3 mins ago TN
Coronavirus (Covid-19) test tube

Coronavirus (Covid-19) test tube. Photo: fernando zhiminaicela / Pîxabay.


New COVID-19 infections in Thailand surged from three yesterday to nine today, all of them Thais who have returned from abroad and are in state quarantine, including two who were due to be discharged.

CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin said today that health officials decided to take a second round of swab tests from two Thais, who had recently arrived from the United States, on their last day of quarantine, to ensure they were clear of infection before release.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Central Bankruptcy Court Receives THAI Airway’s Rehabilitation Petition

12 mins ago TN
1 min read

Coronavirus: Emergency Decree Extended for Another Month

1 day ago TN
1 min read

Three new Coronavirus cases recorded in Thailand

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Thailand’s new Coronavirus infections today surge to 9

3 mins ago TN
1 min read

Central Bankruptcy Court Receives THAI Airway’s Rehabilitation Petition

12 mins ago TN
1 min read

Man arrested in Phuket for B1.8mn Bangkok romance scam

18 mins ago TN
1 min read

Phuket prepares Phase 3 Coronavirus restrictions easing

26 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close