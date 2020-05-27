Thailand’s new Coronavirus infections today surge to 9





New COVID-19 infections in Thailand surged from three yesterday to nine today, all of them Thais who have returned from abroad and are in state quarantine, including two who were due to be discharged.

CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin said today that health officials decided to take a second round of swab tests from two Thais, who had recently arrived from the United States, on their last day of quarantine, to ensure they were clear of infection before release.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

