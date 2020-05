Pattaya – A Thai man who was reportedly acting erratically and causing a public disturbance was arrested in Pattaya just before midnight yesterday, which is during the current National Thai Curfew hours.

Major Yongyut Wannuea of the Nongprue Police was notified of the incident at 11:30 PM in front of a Naklua housing estate.

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

