PHUKET: A six-wheeled truck carrying steel-reinforcement rods and wire mesh for construction slammed into the concrete barrier in front of Wat Patong, at the bottom of Patong Hill, and overturned this morning (May 28).

The accident occurred just after 11am, the Patong Municipality Fire Department told The Phuket News.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Chutharat Plerin

The Phuket News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts