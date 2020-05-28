Coronavirus: Chiang Rai locals return from Phuket, placed in quarantine





BANGKOK (NNT) – Today, a group of 400 Thai nationals returned from foreign countries, and were placed in state quarantine facilities in Chonburi province. Meanwhile, a number of Chiang Rai natives are being quarantined in their home province for 14 days after returning from Phuket today. All returnees are required to follow safety guidelines provided by the Ministry of Public Health.

Two passenger buses transported a group of 26 people from Phuket to their home province of Chiang Rai. Previously, Chiang Rai authorities contacted officials in high-risk provinces for assistance. The 26 people arrived at the Wiang Indra Riverside Resort in the northern province, and entered the quarantine facility.

