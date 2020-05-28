Central Retail Corporation to take over FamilyMart

Central Retail Corporation to take over FamilyMart1 min read
Central Retail Corporation Plc (CRC) has acquired 100% of the shares of FamilyMart, a major convenience store chain, as it moves forward to develop a new business model to cater to modern consumers.
According to the chief executive officer of CRC, Yol Phokasub, the acquisition will strengthen Central Retail’s hold of the food market and convenience store business in Thailand, which continues to thrive.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS