GoBike launches “Go Mart” in partnership with FamilyMart

Bangkok, Thailand – Riding on the increasing online shopping and e-commerce trend, GoBike Co., Ltd. announced today its latest “Go Mart” service offering on its GoBike app after securing a strategic partnership with FamilyMart.

“We are indeed delighted that FamilyMart has joined us in this new venture, which we believe will bring a new level of convenience to the residents of Bangkok”, said Mr. Lian Wah Seng, CEO of GoBike Co., Ltd. “We are gearing to jump on the online shopping bandwagon as we believe it will be the lifestyle of the future. According to eMarketer’s recent report, the total worldwide retail sales are expected to reach US$27 trillion with e-commerce accounting for US$4 trillion or 14.8% by 2020. In Thailand alone, e-commerce sales are forecasted by KPMG International to reach US$ 2.9 billion this year, reflecting the third fastest growing e-commerce country in Southeast Asia following Indonesia and Singapore”, he added.

Initially, the “Go Mart” offering will cover the Sathorn, Silom and Surawongse areas, and eventually will expand across the city by the end of 2017.

“This partnership further underlines our parent company, Central Group’s commitment in combining innovation and technology to offer our customers easier access, prompt delivery and overall greater convenience with unique products and services to meet and exceed expectation of customers in all neighborhood. Our customers will be able to purchase groceries, beverages and food items from FamilyMart stores in the Silom, Surawongse and Sathorn areas so busy consumers can have ready-to-eat meals, fresh fruit, snack or ingredients for them to cook their meals be delivered to their doorstep, whether it be at their offices or homes from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. daily”, explained Ms. Chiranun Poopat, President of Central FamilyMart

During the launch period until July 31, 2017, GoBike is offering a THB 50 fare discount per trip, while FamilyMart will give a THB10 discount on total sales slip of THB 100 and over. A maximum of THB 500 sales slip can be made per purchase/delivery, excluding alcoholic beverages and cigarettes.

GoBike Co. Ltd. is a technology company that provides transportation solutions through the patented GoBike App, which is freely available in Google play and App Store. Our partnership with the Motorcycle Taxi Association allows us access to the largest pool of legalised motorcycle taxi bikers. Besides our ride-hailing services, we also offer parcel delivery and shopping services as value-added conveniences to our customers.

FamilyMart is a Japanese convenience store frianchise chain, the second largest convenience store in Japan and now operating 1135 stores throughout Thailand. The stores offer fresh food items, ready to eat, beverage, bakery, sandwich and other convenience items. Beside our food service, FamilyMart also offer various convenience services to customers including Alipay, Rabbit Card, Credit Card to serve the need of both Thai and foreign customers.

-TN