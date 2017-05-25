Fugitive killer doctor back in homeland

TAK – Myanmar police handed over fugitive and former police doctor Supat Laohawattana to Thai authorities on Thursday to face his death sentence for killing a Myanmar worker in Phetchaburi province 13 years ago.

Deputy national police chief Thammasak Wicharaya arrived from Bangkok at the border crossing in Ban Rim Moei of Mae Sot district to accept Pol Col Dr Supat, a former doctor at Police General Hospital, from senior Myanmar police officers on the Thai-Myanmar friendship bridge.

