Thursday, May 25, 2017
Home > North > Fugitive killer doctor back in homeland

Fugitive killer doctor back in homeland

Thailand-Myanmar cross border portal
TN North 0

TAK – Myanmar police handed over fugitive and former police doctor Supat Laohawattana to Thai authorities on Thursday to face his death sentence for killing a Myanmar worker in Phetchaburi province 13 years ago.

Deputy national police chief Thammasak Wicharaya arrived from Bangkok at the border crossing in Ban Rim Moei of Mae Sot district to accept Pol Col Dr Supat, a former doctor at Police General Hospital, from senior Myanmar police officers on the Thai-Myanmar friendship bridge.

Full story: Bangkok Post

ASSAWIN PINITWONG AND CHAIWAT SATYAEM,
BANGKOK POST

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Thai PM Yingluck Shinawatra inspects flood situation in Lopburi

The Queen of Thailand Expresses Concern for Kaeng Krachan Elephants

Ayutthaya ‘will be submerged again’

Leave a Reply