Thursday, May 25, 2017
GLO to issue new lottery ticket

TN News 0

BANGKOK, 25 May 2017 (NNT) – The Government Lottery Office (GLO) has readied to issue a new lottery ticket that collapses the double ticket system into a single piece this September.

GLO Director Maj Gen Chalongrat Nakathit explained that starting September 1, double lottery tickets priced at 40 baht each for a total of 80 baht will be replaced by a single 80 baht ticket. The new tickets are in response to reports of confusion by buyers and will improve the safety of tickets from tampering and fraud.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua,
National News Bureau Of Thailand

