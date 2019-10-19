Magnitude 5 earthquake may hit Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai in next 10 years

Magnitude 5 earthquake may hit Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai in next 10 years1 min read
Thailand’s northern provinces of Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai may face a magnitude 5 earthquake, as measured on the Richter Scale (ML), in the next 10 years after a 4.1 ML tremor shook seven districts of the two provinces on Friday night, according to the Department of Mineral Resources.
The forecast is based on analysis of movements in the Mae Tha fault lines, including the 5.1 ML quake on December 13th 2006, the epicentre of which was under the Mae Rim district of Chiang Mai.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World